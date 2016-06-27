Subscribe
beer
27 June 2016Trademarks

Cheers!: UK breweries settle ‘Hells’ trademark dispute

A trademark dispute between two UK breweries over the word ‘Hells’ has been settled after one brewer agreed to stop using the term.

Norwich-based Redwell Brewery has agreed to stop using the name after it was targeted in a passing off lawsuit by Camden Town Brewery at the English High Court.

Redwell said it accepted that the Camden-based brewery used the brand name first.

But Redwell previously claimed that ‘hells’ is a common term for a light German beer dating to the 19th century, and is used by more than 35 brewers in the UK, Germany, the US and elsewhere.

Camden Town Brewery, which filed the lawsuit last year, makes its own Hells-branded lagers. It argued that the name infringed its brands and may cause confusion.

Details of the settlement have not been made available.

Patrick Fisher, co-owner of Redwell, previously told WIPR: “Camden have accused us of passing our own Redwell Hells off as Camden’s, by which they mean we have actively gone into the marketplace pretending to be a brewery other than Redwell.

“This is a ridiculous accusation. Our branding is different, our product badge is different and we would have no reason to pretend to be another brewery to sell our own products, as we can do that very well ourselves.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis