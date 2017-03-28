Subscribe
beeristock-520704188
28 March 2017Trademarks

BrewDog makes U-turn in trademark spat with pub

Scottish brewery BrewDog has backed down in a trademark infringement spat against a pub in Birmingham, UK.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
BrewDog founders change name to Elvis after legal threat
11 October 2016   The co-founders of Scottish brewery BrewDog have changed their name to Elvis after allegedly receiving a legal threat from the estate of Elvis Presley.
Trademarks
BrewDog apologises for actions in trademark clash with pub
31 March 2017   Scottish brewery BrewDog has apologised for its actions in a trademark infringement clash with a pub in Birmingham, UK, saying the brewery “made a mistake” in how it had acted.
Trademarks
WIPR survey: Readers criticise BrewDog trademark actions
10 April 2017   WIPR readers have criticised Scottish brewery BrewDog’s actions in a trademark disagreement with a Birmingham-based pub.


Editor's picks

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Lululemon's bid to pause ‘Flyknit’ dispute with Nike denied
8 October 2024
Trademarks
Brains and brands: Neuroscience, IP and why TM protection needs a rethink
27 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘It’s quite unsettling’: How the UPC is changing Europe’s law firms
27 September 2024
Trademarks
Winning in the court of public opinion: How brands can own the ‘Goliath’
25 September 2024
Unified Patent Court
‘Every CMS filing is painful’: Notes from a Unified Patent Court dispute
25 September 2024
Patents
BMW v Arigna: Lessons from a coordinated litigation and PTAB strategy
24 September 2024

More articles

Louis Vuitton defends signature monogram at EUIPO
Seasonal products and genuine trademark use in the EU
German court convicts three people of fraud over ‘misleading’ IP invoices
From breaking barriers to sharing best practice: Themes from Marques
‘A stunning warning for corporates’: How the Spaniels effect cost MGA $71m
US court dismisses Kerrygold Irish butter claims
‘Paradise on Earth’: Hangzhou hosts AIPPI’s first China Congress
‘It’s hard to find the perfect counsel’: H&M head of IP Björn Norberg