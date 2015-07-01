Subscribe
featureflash-shutterstock-com-6
1 July 2015

Breaking Bad trademark application: why video game may be cooking

The television series may have finished but that doesn’t mean Sony Pictures has finished creating content related to its hit television show “Breaking Bad”.

A trademark application for ‘Breaking Bad’ filed at the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market (OHIM) has seemingly left the path open for a video game based on the popular show.

The series, which ran in the US from 2008 to 2013, told the story of former chemistry teacher Walter White, or ‘Heisenberg’, as he was known.

After being diagnosed with cancer and given two years to live, he turned to a life of crime by making methamphetamine to make money for his family.

The show and its cast received numerous accolades including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards.

But now it seems Sony is looking to score further success.

Filed on June 5, the application is for a Community trademark and lists goods and services including “computer gaming software”, “downloadable software in the nature of a mobile application for playing games”, and “games playable via a global computer network, [and] handheld electronic devices”.

So it might not be long until Heisenberg is back on our screens, but not in the format we’re used to.

There is also scope for casino games as well as “online gambling” services to emerge, if the application is successful.

Sony had not responded to a request for comment about how it intends to use the applied-for trademark, but we will update the story should the company get in touch.

