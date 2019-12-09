Subscribe
shutterstock_596878424_ayman_alakhras
9 December 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

Bombay High Court orders shutdown of infringing Chinese jewellery website

An Indian court has issued a temporary injunction prohibiting a Chinese company from selling jewellery using the trademark ‘ORRA’.

The Bombay High Court order comes following a complaint from Indian jewellery brand ORRA, which operates a chain of jewellery stores across the country,

In August, ORRA, which owns the trademark for its name, discovered a website, orra-jewels.com.

The website, which also sells jewellery, is operated by Chinese brand TomTop Merchandise.

According to the original complaint, the Indian chain store posed as a customer and placed an order. The jewellery was later delivered under the brand name ‘ORRA’.

ORRA said this use of its name amounted to trademark infringement. Additionally, it said TomTop Merchandise was trying to pass off its products as genuine ORRA goods.

ORRA said TomTop had employed an Indian representative who was in charge of all sales within India.

In November, the Bombay High Court temporarily prohibited TomTop from selling its jewellery in India using the ORRA name and ordered the company to cease operation of the website, until a hearing on December 13 to decide the final outcome of the case.

The court also ordered the website to disclose all sales it has made through the orra-jewels.com website and in connection to the ORRA trademark.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

SCOTUS urged to reject IPR immunity appeal after Arthrex

IP trade group pleads with Fed Circuit to review ‘ambiguous’ decision

‘Fortnite’ creator hits back at emote copyright claims

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Jurisdiction reports
India jurisdiction report: Courts don’t buy sellers’ appeal
29 April 2020   The liability of e-commerce platforms acting in the capacity of intermediaries has been subject to judicial scrutiny in India in the recent past under various business scenarios.
article
India publishes new e-commerce platform rules to protect consumers
14 November 2019   India’s government has released a draft of a new set of rules for e-commerce platforms in a bid to stop the sale of counterfeits and fake reviews.
Trademarks
Costco wins $21m ‘Tiffany’ trademark reprieve
18 August 2020   A US federal appeals court has cancelled a $21 million trademark win for Tiffany over Costco, and sent the case back for trial.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis