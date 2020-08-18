Subscribe
shutterstock_1395864203_manuel_esteban
18 August 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Costco wins $21m ‘Tiffany’ trademark reprieve

A US federal appeals court has cancelled a $21 million trademark win for Tiffany over Costco, and sent the case back for trial.

In its decision, issued yesterday, August 17, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that a New York district court was wrong to grant summary judgment in favour of Tiffany against the retailer.

Costco appealed after the US District Court for the Southern District of New York found it to have infringed the jewellery brand’s trademarks with diamond engagement rings advertised using the word ‘Tiffany’.

Costco argued that this was descriptive fair use, and that it was using the term to refer to a style, rather than the Tiffany brand itself.

On appeal, the Second Circuit found that the district court was too hasty in dismissing Costco’s arguments, and that the case should go to trial.

The district court had awarded TIffany $21m in punitive damages for the alleged infringement.

Writing on behalf of a unanimous Second Circuit panel, Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston said that Costco had “genuine question as to the likelihood of customer confusion”.

Costco maintains that its signs referred to the “Tiffany setting” or “prong setting” method used in diamond rings.

This involves using metal prongs to secure a gemstone to the ring. Tiffany argued it was “absurd” that the term could be seen as descriptive.

But the Second Circuit said that was a matter for a jury, rather than summary judgment by the district court.

“Here, a jury could reasonably find that Costco used the term ‘Tiffany’ descriptively, based on Costco’s evidence that (1) ‘Tiffany’ has a descriptive meaning independent of Tiffany’s brand and (2) Costco intended to and did invoke that meaning when it created its point-of-sale signs,” Livingston wrote.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Tiffany sued over colour-changing jewellery
8 June 2020   A Thailand-based jeweller has accused Tiffany & Co of infringing its colour-changing stone-setting patent in a lawsuit filed late last week.
Trademarks
Bombay High Court orders shutdown of infringing Chinese jewellery website
9 December 2019   An Indian court has issued a temporary injunction prohibiting a Chinese company from selling jewellery using the trademark ‘ORRA’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown