rvlsoft-shutterstock-com-bmw-
20 December 2016

BMW succeeds in Chinese trademark case

The Shanghai Intellectual Property Court has fined two Chinese companies for registering trademarks similar to car maker BMW’s.

The companies, and the founder of one of them, were ordered to pay BMW a total of RMB 3 million ($432,000), according to news website Shanghai Daily.

Deguo Baoma Group, which translates as ‘German BMW Group’, was established in July 2008. The company registered the trademark ‘BMN’ with a logo “distinctly similar” to the ‘BMW’ trademark.

Fashion company Chuangjia was then authorised to use the trademark, which it used on clothes, shoes and bags.

According to Shanghai Daily, Chuangjia further modified the trademark to become even more similar to the BMW logo.

The court said that the defendants had i nfringed by taking advantage of BMW’s trademark’s reputation.

