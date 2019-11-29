Subscribe
29 November 2019TrademarksSarah Morgan

Bird & Bird boosts Hamburg office with TM specialist

Bird & Bird has hired a trademark specialist and senior counsel into its Hamburg, Germany office.

Trademark specialist Frederik Thiering and senior counsel Marion Jacob, who both previously served at Harte-Bavendamm, will join Bird & Bird by May 2020. Two associates and two trademark specialists will also join the firm.

The team advises and represents companies in IP and competition law, with a focus on trademark and design law.

Christian Harmsen, co-head of Bird & Bird’s international IP practice group, said: “With Frederik Thiering and Marion Jacob we welcome two excellent and highly renowned trademark lawyers to our IP group. With them and their team, our soft IP practice in Hamburg—an important court location—is gaining considerable momentum.”

Thiering has experience in litigation, while Jacob specialises in portfolio management. In particular, they advise clients from the automotive, media, entertainment and sports industries.

Sven-Erik Heun, head of country in Germany at Bird & Bird, added: "They are the perfect strategic addition to our Hamburg office and to our team in the field of trademark and competition law.”

