Subscribe
theeradech-sanin-shutterstock-com
Theeradech Sanin / Shutterstock.com
12 May 2015Trademarks

Big Red takes on ‘confusingly similar’ rival

Big Red, one of the largest soft drink makers in the US, has filed a lawsuit in which it has claimed that the Big Ben brand infringes its trademarks.

In a complaint filed last week (May 6) at the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, Big Red has alleged that the Big Ben name trades on the goodwill of its “decades-old brand” and infringes its trade dress.

Big Red was created in 1937. The soft drink is a mixture of lemon, orange and vanilla flavour with red food colouring. According to the complaint, it is the sixth largest soft drink maker in the US.

Big Ben, which is available in various flavours, is produced by Catawissa Bottling Company.

In 1960, Big Red was granted a US trademark for its name covering syrups for bicarbonate soda. In 1990, it was granted a second trademark for the phrase for use on soft drinks.

Big Red has taken exception to the name Big Ben as well as its packaging, which it claims is “substantially similar”.

“Big Red has marketed its bottled Big Red Soda in consistent product packaging, which is unified by a central configuration: Two single syllable words ‘Big Red’ are featured prominently on the centre of a label,” the court document said.

Big Ben’s packaging shows the word ‘Big’ on top of the word ‘Ben’s’ on a label in the centre of the bottle.

In the complaint, Big Red said the similarities between both brands are: “Likely to cause confusion, to cause mistake, and/or to deceive customers at least as to some affiliation, connection or association with Big Red”.

The soda maker has requested that the court rule that Big Ben’s infringement was wilful. It is also demanding that any damages it is awarded are trebled.

Big Red and Catawissa Bottling Company were contacted by WIPR for comment, but had not responded at the time of publication.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide