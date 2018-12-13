Bentley Motors sued for trademark infringement

British company Brandlogic has filed a lawsuit in the English High Court against car manufacturer Bentley Motors, citing infringement of its trademarks for ‘Bentley’.

Brandlogic operates the clothing brand Bentley. It is seeking an injunction to prevent the car manufacturer from selling branded clothing which it says infringes three of its registered UK trademarks.

Bentley Motors sells clothing items, including shirts, jackets and motorsport wear, bearing the ‘Bentley’ trademark on a merchandise website and in its Westfield London studio. Brandlogic argued that it holds the exclusive right in the UK to sell clothing bearing the ‘Bentley’ mark.

Brandlogic and its subsidiaries own three registered trademarks with respect to clothing bearing the mark ‘Bentley’, according to the UK Intellectual Property Office’s website.

Bentley Motors applied for an EU trademark for ‘Bentley’, covering clothing, in 2015. Bentley has opposed the application, which is still undecided.

Legal battles between the two companies have been ongoing for some time. Last year, WIPR reported that Bentley Motors had failed in its attempt to invalidate Bentley’s trademark for ‘Bentley’, registered in 2009. The mark covers class 25—clothing, footwear and headgear.

Christopher Lees, a director of Brandlogic, told WIPR that Bentley Motors had “refused” to find an amicable solution and its “dismissive attitude” had left the company with no choice but to pursue legal action.

“For my business to survive, and to grow again, we have no choice but to take this legal action,” Lee said.

The statement continued: “This matter has been very badly managed by Bentley Motors; it has badly damaged our business and now it might damage theirs.”

In a statement sent to WIPR, Bentley Motors said it had “been selling clothing for more than 30 years without being confused for any other brand”.

Brandlogic is seeking an injunction against Bentley and the destruction of all infringing goods, as well as costs and damages.

The claim is set to be heard in the High Court in July 2019.

