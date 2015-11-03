Subscribe
3 November 2015Trademarks

Bentley Motors aims to cancel clothing company’s trademarks

A UK clothing company has been angered by car maker Bentley Motors’s attempt to cancel its registered trademarks.

Christopher Lees, director at Manchester-based clothing company Bentley, told WIPR that the car maker has rejected entering into a licensing agreement with it and is now “trying to kill off my 53 year old clothing brand”.

“Only my brand has registered ‘Bentley’ trademarks for clothing in the UK. Bentley Motors do not. Despite knowing that, and that my brand was active, Bentley Motors began to market clothing in a way that clearly infringed my trademarks,” Lees said.

The Bentley clothing brand was established in 1962. It has five trademarks for the term ‘Bentley’ registered at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

Bentley Motors launched its clothing range in 2005 and has opposed all five of Bentley’s marks at the IPO. According to the IPO’s database the car maker applied for a trademark for the term ‘Bentley’ covering various items of clothing in June 2015.

Lees, who said litigation is not a possibility due to the cost, added that Bentley Motors selling clothing with ‘Bentley’ on it will result in reverse confusion, whereby Bentley Motors is identified by consumers as the original source of a product bearing the ‘Bentley’ trademark.

“Their trademark infringement and apparent claims have done immense damage to my brand. Companies are frightened of dealing with mine, for fear of legal action by Bentley Motors,” he added.

Bentley Motors declined to comment .

More on this story

Trademarks
Bentley Motors loses trademark invalidity action against Bentley
17 March 2017   Car company Bentley Motors has lost a trademark invalidity action against UK-based clothing company Bentley.
Trademarks
Bentley Motors sued for trademark infringement
13 December 2018   British stock clearance company Brandlogic has filed a lawsuit in the English High Court against car manufacturer Bentley, citing infringement of its trademarks for ‘Bentley’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

