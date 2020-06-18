Subscribe
shutterstock_1230420223alexandros-michailidis
18 June 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

Barnier criticises UK’s attempt to reopen GI talks

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has rebuked the UK government, after it attempted to reopen an agreement to protect geographical indications (GIs), such as champagne and parma ham.

In a plenary session of the European Parliament yesterday, June 17, Barnier said that the move to reopen the agreement is “not compatible” with a sustainable future relationship.

“The UK has even wanted to reopen the whole question of GIs, which are clearly protected in the withdrawal agreement,” said Barnier.

Under last year’s withdrawal agreement, which entered into force in February 2020, more than 3,000 GIs are protected. The UK agreed to apply the same level of protection through its domestic law as the EU provides now.

The agreement protects nearly 90 UK food, drink and agricultural products, such as Welsh lamb, Scotch whisky and Cornish pasties.

Last month, the UK  published its terms for a free trade agreement with the EU, omitting any reference to GIs.

In a document outlining the UK’s approach to negotiations, the government said: “There are different ways of proceeding on GIs and the UK will keep its approach under review as negotiations with the EU and other trading partners progress. Any agreement on GIs must respect the rights of both parties to set their own rules on GIs and the future directions of their respective schemes.”

If there is no agreement between the UK and the EU, the UK has confirmed that it will set up its own GI scheme. The UK’s department for environmental, food and rural affairs will manage the new schemes, maintaining the registers of protected product names and process new applications.

Barnier has claimed that the attempt to reopen GI talks, in addition to the country’s refusal to provide more details about post-Brexit food safety standards and its state-aid regime, is not compatible with the “basis of a sustainable, ambitious, agreement with a major country which is likely to remain our friend, ally and partner”.

However, after high-level talks earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believes that there’s no reason why the outline of a Brexit deal cannot be put together by the end of July. Further rounds of negotiation are planned for August and September.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

US customs seize counterfeit Gucci, Chanel face masks

Fed Circuit blocks patent suits against Amazon customers

CJEU clarifies EU General Court's scope of review

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
EU accedes to WIPO GI treaty
27 November 2019   A global geographical indication system operated by the World Intellectual Property Organization, which provides protection for names identifying the geographic origin of products such as coffee, tea, fruits, and cloth, will come into force in February 2020.
Patents
UK-US trade leak shows UK government ‘stood up’ for GI owners
2 December 2019   Leaked US-UK trade documents show that the UK government “has stood up to the US” by committing to a geographical indication registration system despite pressure to drop the system, says the Chartered Institute of Trademark Attorneys Brexit negotiator.
Trademarks
TTAB hands win to US dairy industry in Gruyere dispute
7 August 2020   ‘Gruyere’ is too generic to function as a trademark for cheese, according to the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’