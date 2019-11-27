Subscribe
27 November 2019Sarah Morgan

EU accedes to WIPO GI treaty

A global geographical indication (GI) system operated by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which provides protection for names identifying the geographic origin of products such as coffee, tea, fruits, and cloth, will come into force in February 2020.

Yesterday, November 26, WIPO said that with the European Union’s accession to the Geneva Act, part of the Lisbon Agreement on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications, the treaty could now come into force.

The EU was the fifth key member that had to accede before the system could be launched.

Francis Gurry, WIPO’s director, said the move would greatly expand the “geographical coverage of this important registration system”.

The Geneva Act allows the international registration of GIs and appellations of origin through a single registration procedure with WIPO.

Ambassador Terhi Hakala, permanent representative of Finland to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, deposited the EU instrument of accession.

Hogan said that the EU has invested more than 20 years’ work to develop a successful GI policy.

He added: “With this accession to the Geneva Act, we are reinforcing our commitment to promote food quality and traceability at the international level. This will bring clear benefits to our global partners as well as EU producers, consumers, growth and jobs.”

In October this year, North Korea deposited its instrument of accession to the system, one of several treaty accessions that were confirmed during the course of WIPO’s assembly meetings, including Vietnam joining WIPO’s international design system and Venezuela acceding to the Marrakesh Treaty.

Gurry added: “As interest in the provenance of products grows, protection of appellations of origin and GIs benefits consumers demanding authenticity as well as producers seeking new ways to add value and distinguish their products in an increasingly global and competitive marketplace.”

Examples of appellations of origin and GIs include Kampot pepper, Darjeeling tea, Panjin rice, Colombian coffee, Parma prosciutto, Scotch whisky, Tequila, Swiss watches and Bohemia crystal.

