Aston Martin in IP collision with former supplier

Luxury car maker Aston Martin has sued a British vehicle design company for allegedly infringing several designs and one of its trademarks.

In a writ filed at the English High Court, the UK-based car maker said that Envisage Group has unlawfully used its designs for headlights and wheels, as well as its signature logo.

Last year, Coventry-based Envisage, which used to provide design services to Aston Martin, began designing and manufacturing its own car models.

Aston Martin has alleged that an Envisage video promoting a new design includes images of a car bearing the luxury brand’s own designs, including those of its alloy wheel and headlight.

There is also a symbol that is “identical” to Aston Martin’s trademarked winged logo, which has protection in places including the UK and EU, the company said in the writ.

Aston Martin added that there is a “clear exploitation on the coat-tails” of the trademark.

In the writ, Aston Martin targeted Envisage Group’s subsidiaries Visioneering, which will soon be re-branded Envisage Product Development, and Envisage Manufacturing.

The most famous car of choice for fictional spy James Bond, Aston Martin formerly used Visioneering’s design services, while Envisage Manufacturing previously supplied it with parts and tooling.

Aston Martin claimed that both companies had access to copies of confidential data files containing designs of its past, current and future cars, and that the businesses used these files.

In the writ, Aston Martin added that on entering its premises, all of the defendants’ employees were required to sign a certificate of confidentiality, which includes references to “trade secrets, technical data and know-how”.

A spokesman for Aston Martin confirmed to WIPR that it has filed a complaint and legal action is pending.

Envisage did not respond to a request to comment.