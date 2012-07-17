Request Trial
18 July 2012Trademarks

Apple pays $60 million for ‘iPad’ name in China

In a dispute highlighting the possible pitfalls for brands in China’s young trademark system, Apple was forced to pay a company $60 million for the ‘iPad’ name.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Apple’s diverse emojis infringe copyright, claims suit
21 September 2020   Texas-based Cub Club Investment has accused Apple of wilfully infringing its copyrights covering ethnically diverse emoji characters.


Editor's picks

X strikes back against Twitter.new
Trademarks
X strikes back against Twitter.new
17 December 2025

Editor's picks

Trademarks
X strikes back against Twitter.new
17 December 2025
Trademarks
Rings of power: Oura counsel on protecting an $11bn brand
15 December 2025
Trademarks
Five firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s USA Trademarks Rankings
12 December 2025
Patents
5 ways director Squires is changing US innovation
10 December 2025
Future of IP
New IP guidance promises to transform the NHS. Will it deliver?
5 December 2025
Patents
Reaction: AI inventorship in the US just took a leap into the unknown
3 December 2025

More articles

X strikes back against Twitter.new
The IP in Netflix’s $87bn takeover bid for Warner Bros
Rings of power: Oura counsel on protecting an $11bn brand
Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘quiet luxury’ case falters at the EUIPO
Five firms reach highest tier in WIPR’s USA Trademarks Rankings
Interview: The TM lawyers taking on Musk to resurrect Twitter
IP dispute resolution in Africa: Strengthening investor confidence
Gap-owned athleisure brand fails targeting test in mixed TM ruling