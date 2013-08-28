Subscribe
apple-store-sydney
29 August 2013Trademarks

Apple applies for Australian trademark on ‘startup’

Apple has applied to trademark the term ‘startup’ in Australia.

Baker & McKenzie lodged the application on behalf of Apple on August 27. The application was made in classes 35, 37, 41 and 42, which cover goods and services including retail store services featuring computer hardware and software, technological consultancy services and consumer electronics.

Apple currently uses the word ‘startup’ to refer to the booting up of Mac computers.

Apple is also in the business of acquiring startup companies, most recently buying the Sweden-based software company AlgoTrim.

The examiner of the Australian application has since objected to the registration of the trademark on the grounds of a lack of distinctiveness, Miriam Stiel, a partner at Allens in Sydney, told WIPR.

“The word ‘startup’ is commonly used terminology for computer-related goods and services and should be available for other traders to use,” she said.

Apple has also applied for the ‘startup’ mark in the US and China – Stiel said there had been similar objections raised in some of the countries and territories Apple applied for the mark.

“The Australian examiner has also objected to registration of the trademark on the basis that Apple’s ‘startup’ mark is deceptively similar to two prior trademarks,” she added.

It is possible for Apple to overcome these objections, she said, however “without knowing the extent of Apple’s use of the ‘startup’ trademark or whether third parties will object to registration of the mark during the opposition phase, it is difficult to assess whether Apple is likely to achieve registration.”

She said that if Apple can persuade the examiner to withdraw any objections and accept its application, third parties may then oppose its registration.

“In Australia, the opposition period is two months and it commences from the date on which the ‘startup’ application is advertised in the  Official Journal,” she explained.

Baker & McKenzie declined to comment on the application.

Apple did not respond to a request to comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Australia to safeguard tech IP by policing foreign R&D
11 March 2021   Australia has unveiled plans to expand the technologies in which international research and development collaboration will face increased scrutiny to protect the country’s IP.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges