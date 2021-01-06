Subscribe
shutterstock_1649472190_tada_images
6 January 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Amazon loses ‘AWS’ TM in China

An Amazon subsidiary, Amazon Connect Technology Services, has been hit with 76,723,000 RMB (11.9 million) after the Beijing Higher People’s Court found the company had infringed trademarks for Chinese cloud computing services.

According to a report in the National Law Review, the court found in favour of Chinese firm, Beijing Yanhuang Yingdong Technology Development, in a ruling published on December 30.

In July 2018, Yanhuang accused Amazon and its co-defendant, Beijing Sinnet Technology, of infringing its mark ‘AWS’.

China’s official trademark database showed that the company first registered ‘AWS’ as a mark in China in 2004, while Amazon registered ‘AWS’ with the smile logo in 2012 for its cloud-computing services, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Yanhuang owns several trademarks for ‘AWS’ including number 4249,189 for technical research, project research, and computer software; number 8967,031 for computer programmes; and number 8967,030 for computer database information systemisation.

The verdict comes as a blow for Amazon, as according to research firm IDC, its AWS platform was the fifth-biggest cloud provider in China with a market share of 7.2%.

Amazon had argued that the goods and services involved in the alleged infringement were neither the same nor similar to Yanhuang’s goods or services.

The court, however, concluded that the logo used for the alleged infringement was identical or similar to Yanhuang’s mark, and found that the evidence showed a relatively close relationship between the services covered by the trademarks and Amazon’s use of the trademarks.

According to the court, the evidence showed that in the Baidu search results for the keyword “AWS”, the “amazonaws.cn” website displayed the ‘AWS’ logo, and featured the wordings “AWS China Cloud Service” and “Amazon Cloud Service (AWS)” on the search results page.

Upon opening the “amazonaws.cn” website, the court found that the webpage used the ‘AWS’ logo alongside wordings such as “AWS Technology Summit 2018 China Station”, “AWS Cloud Computing”, “AWS Free Package”, “AWS Cloud Solutions”, “AWS Products”, and “AWS “Cloud products”.

The court also found that the “awschina” WeChat official account operated by Amazon used the ‘AWS’ and ‘AWS cloud computing’ logos. It also upheld Yanhuang’s objections to Amazon’s WeChat official account that displayed wordings including “Webinar AWS Getting Started, Easy to Start Your Cloud Computing Journey” and “Working with AWS, “Dancing with the Cloud”, “Offline Seminar AWS Cloud Computing Helps IT Innovation and Transformation Seminar”, “AWS Sales and Business Development” and other textual expressions involving “AWS” cloud computing.

It further held that the “amazonaws-china.com” website opened and operated by Amazon also highlighted the use of the ‘AWS’ logo, while the website had “AWS Product Services and Pricing”, “How to Pay for AWS”, “AWS Free Package” and other infringing expressions.

“The above facts are sufficient to prove that on the “awschina” WeChat official account and the “amazonaws-china.com” website, and the logos have played a role in identifying the source of goods or services and constitute trademark use,” stated the court.

Consequently, the court ordered Amazon to cease use of the trademarks, publish an apology and compensate Yanhuang.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

UKIPO issues welcome boost for UK IP sector

Judge Albright defies Fed Circ to move Intel suit back to Waco

Diversity Q&A: ‘COVID-19 has already slowed change’

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Amazon acknowledges counterfeit risk in annual report
6 February 2019   Amazon has warned investors, reportedly for the first time, about the risk of counterfeits on its online platform.
Patents
Amazon named as ‘top global innovator’ for the first time
18 November 2015   Amazon along with oil and gas companies Chevron and Exxon Mobil are among the high-profile entrants to Thomson Reuters’s “2015 Top Global Innovators” report.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks