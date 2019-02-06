Subscribe
999-istock-588359470-kasinv
6 February 2019

Amazon acknowledges counterfeit risk in annual report

Amazon has warned investors, reportedly for the first time, about the risk of counterfeits on its online platform.

In Amazon’s annual report, filed on Friday, February 1, the online marketplace acknowledged the challenges, saying in the ‘risk factors’ section of its report:

“We also may be unable to prevent sellers in our stores or through other stores from selling unlawful, counterfeit, pirated, or stolen goods, selling goods in an unlawful or unethical manner, violating the proprietary rights of others, or otherwise violating our policies.”

According to news website  CNBC, this is the first time that Amazon has issued a counterfeit warning to its investors, reflecting the marketplace’s increased concern over the problem.

The marketplace added that under its sales guarantee, Amazon reimburses buyers for payments up to certain limits in these situations and as its third-party seller sales grow, the cost of this programme will increase.

“In addition, to the extent any of this occurs, it could harm our business or damage our reputation and we could face civil or criminal liability for unlawful activities by our sellers,” it concluded.

Simon Baggs, CEO of online brand protection company  Incopro, noted that all online marketplaces have an issue with counterfeits.

“A quick search online reveals articles about Amazon going back years discussing the latest initiatives that they are putting in place to fight counterfeits. Yet the issue continues to grow, and this is largely down to not putting action behind their words and not putting comprehensive enough programmes in place to adequately protect their consumers,” he said.

Amazon’s warning comes nearly a year after it was forced to defend itself against  criticisms that it is “complicit” with counterfeiters.

Casey Hopkins, founder of US-based mobile phone accessory company Elevation Lab, warned that customers are unknowingly buying fake versions of products and that Amazon and the counterfeiters are profiting.

In a statement sent to TBO at the time, Amazon said that it strictly prohibits the sale of counterfeit products on its platform and heavily invests in ensuring that its counterfeit policy is followed.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Amazon’s transparency on fakes is good news for brands
14 May 2021   The e-commerce platform’s counterfeits report is part of a trend by online retailers’ to improve enforcement and boost reputations, says Megan Rannard of Marks & Clerk.
Trademarks
Amazon’s IP Accelerator launches in India
5 July 2021   Amazon has launched its IP Accelerator initiative in India, making it easier for sellers on the platform to register marks and access legal services.
Trademarks
Amazon sellers face revival of suit in jurisdiction row
7 July 2023   District court erred in dismissing suit brought by Herbal Brands over online sales, say judges | Products sold to Arizona consumers by New York defendants via Amazon did constitute personal jurisdiction.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones