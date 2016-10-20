Subscribe
20 October 2016

Alabama University issues warning over counterfeit football tickets

The University of Alabama (UA) football team has warned its fans about the danger of buying counterfeit tickets.

Alabama Crimson Tide is due to host a game against Texas A&M University on Saturday, October 22, and the university ticket office has issued a warning to its fans about fake tickets.

Further, the UA Athletic Ticket Office said in a statement, released yesterday, October 19, how fans can avoid purchasing fake tickets.

The office warned fans about buying fake tickets online or from “individuals around the stadium” or on campus.

Anyone with a fake ticket “may be denied admission to the gates”.

The statement added: “Any individual trying to gain entry with a ticket found to be fraudulent could be subject to investigation.”

Additionally, any “person in the stadium who is caught with a stolen or counterfeit ticket will be ejected”, the football team added.

Alabama Crimson Tide owns two trademarks at the US Patent and Trademark Office for ‘A Alabama Crimson Tide’.

The marks were registered in June 2012 and March 2013, and the goods cover stuffed animals, footballs and watches.

The UA Athletic Ticket Office said that if fans want to buy official tickets they can do so by visiting the office until Friday, October 21.

