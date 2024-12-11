Subscribe

Robert Maldonado, Wolf Greenfield

Overview:

Counsel Rob Maldonado focuses his practice on IP litigation, and has extensive experience at both the trial court and appellate court levels. Maldonado was part of the Wolf Greenfield team representing Thom Browne in a high-profile trademark infringement dispute brought by Adidas. The sportswear giant appealed a January 2023 decision in which a Manhattan jury found that Thom Browne did not infringe its three-stripe mark. Maldonado argued on behalf of Thom Browne and in May 2024 a three-judge panel affirmed the judgment of the district court.





Editor's picks

Artificial Intelligence
‘AI curious’ counsel at AZ, Novartis and Orange weigh risks and benefits
11 December 2024

Editor's picks

Artificial Intelligence
‘AI curious’ counsel at AZ, Novartis and Orange weigh risks and benefits
11 December 2024
Artificial Intelligence
AI patent eligibility case heads to UK Supreme Court
2 December 2024
Trade secrets
‘Large verdicts in trade secret cases will continue’: Randy Kay, Jones Day
25 November 2024
Copyright
‘We were on tenterhooks’: Winning counsel dives into WaterRower
18 November 2024
Artificial Intelligence
UPDATED: German music rights body targets ChatGPT maker in ‘world first’
15 November 2024
Unified Patent Court
UPC docs 'excessively redacted' under GDPR claims transparency lawyer
15 November 2024