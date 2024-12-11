Robert Maldonado, Wolf Greenfield

Overview:

Counsel Rob Maldonado focuses his practice on IP litigation, and has extensive experience at both the trial court and appellate court levels. Maldonado was part of the Wolf Greenfield team representing Thom Browne in a high-profile trademark infringement dispute brought by Adidas. The sportswear giant appealed a January 2023 decision in which a Manhattan jury found that Thom Browne did not infringe its three-stripe mark. Maldonado argued on behalf of Thom Browne and in May 2024 a three-judge panel affirmed the judgment of the district court.