USA Trademarks Rankings 2024
WIPR Insights presents USA Trademarks Rankings for 2024, a comprehensive guide showcasing the leading law firms and lawyers at the forefront of trademark law in the United States.
Welcome to WIPR Insights’ USA Trademarks Rankings 2024, which showcases the leading law firms and lawyers in the field of trademark law in the United States.
Trademarks are increasingly recognised as valuable assets for businesses, contributing significantly to profitability and stock value. The 2024 rankings highlight the firms and lawyers relied upon by global brands to protect and maximise the value of their trademarks in the US and internationally.
The WIPR Insights' rankings research process involved analysing market data, reviewing submissions, and interviewing partners and clients.
A wide range of firms, from large, full-service firms to specialised IP boutiques, are included in the listings below, which are categorised by both Contentious and Non-Contentious practices.
Firms
Individuals
Outstanding
Emilia Cannella, Ropes & Gray
Mark Jansen, Fenwick & West
Anthony Malutta, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
Allison Strickland Ricketts, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu
Highly Recommended
Joel Feldman, Greenberg Traurig
Glenn Gundersen, Dechert
Eleanor Lackman, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp
Heather McDonald, BakerHostetler
Douglas Rettew, Finnegan
Karen Webb, Fenwick & West
Recommended
Alan Behr, Phillips Nizer
Stephen Baird, Greenberg Traurig
Jeff Becker, Haynes and Boone
Jenifer deWolf Paine, Fish & Richardson
Lauren Emerson, Leason Ellis
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Pryor Cashman
Susan Heller, Greenberg Traurig
Charles LaPolla, Phillips Nizer
Julia Matheson, Potomac Law Group
Notable
Jessica Sganga, Knobbe Martens
Rebecca Liebowitz, Venable
Michelle A. Cooke, Manatt, Phelps & Philips
Kevin Bovard, BakerHostetler
Rachelle Dubow, Morgan Lewis
Lauren Emerson, Leason Ellis
Patchen M. Haggerty, Perkins Coie
Robert Horowitz, Baker Hostetler
Dyan House, Baker McKenzie
Amanda Kusnierz, Baker McKenzie
Elizabeth Mullin, Baker McKenzie
Anita Polott, Morgan Lewis & Bockius
Lisa W. Rosaya, Manatt, Phelps & Philips
Nancy Rubner Frandsen, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
Donna Tobin, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
Joshua Wolkoff, Baker McKenzie
Jessica Wood, Manatt, Phelps & Philips
Rebecca Younger McCurry, Pirkey Barber