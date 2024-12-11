Subscribe
WIPR Insights presents USA Trademarks Rankings for 2024, a comprehensive guide showcasing the leading law firms and lawyers at the forefront of trademark law in the United States.

Welcome to WIPR Insights’ USA Trademarks Rankings 2024, which showcases the leading law firms and lawyers in the field of trademark law in the United States. 

Trademarks are increasingly recognised as valuable assets for businesses, contributing significantly to profitability and stock value. The 2024 rankings highlight the firms and lawyers relied upon by global brands to protect and maximise the value of their trademarks in the US and internationally.

The WIPR Insights' rankings research process involved analysing market data, reviewing submissions, and interviewing partners and clients. 

A wide range of firms, from large, full-service firms to specialised IP boutiques, are included in the listings below, which are categorised by both Contentious and Non-Contentious practices.





Firms

Individuals




Outstanding

Baker McKenzie
Fenwick & West
Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Emilia Cannella, Ropes & Gray

Mark Jansen, Fenwick & West

Anthony Malutta, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Allison Strickland Ricketts, Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu


Highly Recommended

BakerHostetler
Coates IP
Davis Wright Tremaine
Dechert
Dentons
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner
Greenberg Traurig
Kelly IP
Knobbe Martens
Pirkey Barber
Pryor Cashman
Ropes & Gray
Squire Patton Boggs
Michael Adams, Mayer Brown

Joel Feldman, Greenberg Traurig

Glenn Gundersen, Dechert

Eleanor Lackman, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

Heather McDonald, BakerHostetler

Douglas Rettew, Finnegan

Karen Webb, Fenwick & West


Recommended

Cowan Liebowitz & Latman
DLA Piper
Fish & Richardson
Leason Ellis
McDermott, Will & Emery
Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp
Phillips Nizer
Seed IP
Seyfarth Shaw
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton
Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox
Jennifer Debrow, Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Notable

Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Haynes and Boone
Lathrop GPM
Manatt, Phelps & Philips
Morgan Lewis & Bockius
Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough
Perkins Coie
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pitman
Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld
Venable
Winston & Strawn
Andrew Avsec, Crowell & Moring

Jessica Sganga, Knobbe Martens

Rebecca Liebowitz, Venable

Michelle A. Cooke, Manatt, Phelps & Philips

Kevin Bovard, BakerHostetler

Rachelle Dubow, Morgan Lewis

Lauren Emerson, Leason Ellis

Patchen M. Haggerty, Perkins Coie

Robert Horowitz, Baker Hostetler

Dyan House, Baker McKenzie

Amanda Kusnierz, Baker McKenzie

Elizabeth Mullin, Baker McKenzie

Anita Polott, Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Lisa W. Rosaya, Manatt, Phelps & Philips

Nancy Rubner Frandsen, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld

Donna Tobin, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld

Joshua Wolkoff, Baker McKenzie

Jessica Wood, Manatt, Phelps & Philips

Rebecca Younger McCurry, Pirkey Barber



