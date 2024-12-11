WIPR Insights presents USA Trademarks Rankings for 2024, a comprehensive guide showcasing the leading law firms and lawyers at the forefront of trademark law in the United States.

Welcome to WIPR Insights’ USA Trademarks Rankings 2024, which showcases the leading law firms and lawyers in the field of trademark law in the United States.

Trademarks are increasingly recognised as valuable assets for businesses, contributing significantly to profitability and stock value. The 2024 rankings highlight the firms and lawyers relied upon by global brands to protect and maximise the value of their trademarks in the US and internationally.

The WIPR Insights' rankings research process involved analysing market data, reviewing submissions, and interviewing partners and clients.

A wide range of firms, from large, full-service firms to specialised IP boutiques, are included in the listings below, which are categorised by both Contentious and Non-Contentious practices.







