Douglas Sorrocco, Dunlap Codding

Overview:

Attorney-director at boutique IP firm Dunlap Codding, Douglas Sorocco “easily bridges the gap between legal precedent and business strategy”, according to an international client at a major multinational. Sorocco’s practice encompasses all aspects of IP law, grounded in a broad scientific background across life sciences, chemical engineering and medical devices. He litigates on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants around the country, as well as providing strategic IP counsel to clients.





