Jeremy Dickerson, Burges Salmon

A well-regarded industry peer “highly recommends” Jeremy Dickerson, who leads the IP practice and chairs the International Strategy Committee at Burges Salmon. Dickerson is trusted by household-name brands to handle high-stakes contentious and transactional IP matters. Some of his work highlights include: representing Victoria’s Secret in Court of Appeal proceedings brought by Thomas Pink, successfully defending Benefit Cosmetics in a trademark infringement litigation, and acting for leading US running shoe brand Brooks Running in trademark infringement and passing off proceedings brought by Puma.