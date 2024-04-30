Yana Yaroshevska has been an attorney-at-law at Doubinsky since 2019. She handles contentious and non-contentious matters relating to copyright, trademarks, industrial designs and patents. She also has experience in domain-name disputes, unfair competition and IP matters related to Customs, including the fight against counterfeit products. Yaroshevska is involved in D&I initiatives within Doubinsky, legal associations and the broader legal community. She attends D&I-focused events and contributes to discussions on diversity and inclusion. She encourages the firm to prioritise diversity in hiring, promotion, and leadership positions, and challenges discriminatory behaviour within the IP community.