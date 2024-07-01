Subscribe

Tatyana Shpakovich

Tatyana-Shpakovich

Key details

  • Job title: Senior Partner
  • Firm: Doubinsky & Osharova

Company Latest

INTA files Ukraine trademark in show of support
Legalising the illegal: how Russia is replacing foreign brands




More leaders

Diversity
Yana Yaroshevska
Attorney-at-law   Doubinsky & Osharova   Yana Yaroshevska has been an attorney-at-law at Doubinsky since 2019.
profile
Anton Koval
Partner   Doubinsky & Osharova  
profile
Victoria Sopilnyak
Partner   Doubinsky & Osharova  
profile
Michael Doubinsky
Managing Partner   Doubinsky & Osharova  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide