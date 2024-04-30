Sangeetha Punniyamoorthy practises IP litigation and provides strategic advice in the procurement and enforcement of global brands in a variety of industries, with a focus on pharmaceuticals. Punniyamoorthy has appeared as counsel in two appeals before the Supreme Court of Canada, as well as in matters before the Federal Court, the Ontario Court, the Trademarks Opposition Board, and the Competition Tribunal. She has experience in all aspects of IP litigation, ranging from pre-litigation opinions to appeals. In addition, she regularly works with counsel in various jurisdictions to co-ordinate the Canadian part of multi-jurisdictional lawsuits. She also has an active prosecution and opposition practice focused on global trademark portfolios. She counsels clients on brand clearance and related regulatory matters. Punniyamoorthy is a regular speaker, a published author, and an active member of the IP community. She has been chair of the Ontario Bar Association IP-IT Section, as well as the Copyright Committee of the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada. She presently serves on the Canada Amicus committee of the International Trademarks Association, is a global fellow of the Federal Circuit Bar Association, and a fellow of the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada.