DLA Piper names TM and copyright chair in Washington, DC

DLA Piper has named Thomas Zutic as chair of the firm’s trademark, copyright and media practice in Washington, DC.

He focuses his practice on trademark counselling, prosecution, and portfolio management.

Zutic also has experience in the areas of trademark protection, enforcement and infringement matters, and has represented clients in opposition and cancellation proceedings at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

He currently serves as the Washington, DC practice group leader for the first year associates practice, as well as chair of the Washington, DC diversity and inclusion committee.

