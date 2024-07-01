Latest
Sangeetha Punniyamoorthy
Sangeetha Punniyamoorthy
Key details
Job title:
Chair, Canadian Intellectual Property and Technology Group
Firm:
DLA Piper
DLA Piper adds fashion law pioneer to Los Angeles IP practice
In focus: Edward Chatterton on Manolo Blahnik's TM win
DLA Piper names TM and copyright chair in Washington, DC
IP lawyers react to Brexit ‘no deal’ guidance
CMS adds sports and media partner from DLA Piper
Diversity
Aoife Murphy
Partner
DLA Piper
Aoife Murphy is an experienced commercial litigator with a particular focus on IP.
profile
Angela Agrusa
Partner
DLA Piper
profile
Bruce Stratton
Partner
DLA Piper
profile
Alan Macek
Partner
DLA Piper
