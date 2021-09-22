Subscribe

Raquel Flanzbaum

Raquel-Flanzbaum

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:OjamBF
  • Jurisdiction:Argentina

Raquel Flanzbaum has long been a beacon for D&I in IP. Her contributions span from writing on pertinent D&I matters to impactful policy development and partnership with organisations that align with these values. As the partner in charge of OjamBF’s human resources team, Flanzbaum has been instrumental in weaving D&I principles into the fabric of the firm’s culture and operations. Under her leadership, the firm has seen the development and implementation of comprehensive D&I policies. These include advanced parenthood policies that support both men and women, ensuring a balanced approach to family and career; policies that celebrate and encourage a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds; and non-discrimination policies. Flanzbaum has been a driving force behind the OjamBF’s collaboration with ADEEI, an organisation dedicated to assisting individuals with disabilities in finding meaningful employment and career opportunities. She also played a crucial role in launching the Argentinian chapter of the Women in IP Network (WIN), further demonstrating her commitment to empowering women in IP.



