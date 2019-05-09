Subscribe
9 May 2019Licensing Executives Society

LES Conference Preview: Driving Innovation

Across the world, innovation is the principal source of differentiated and defensible competitive advantage in business.

The intellectual capital associated with innovation is the largest component of enterprise value, but it is not well understood by our political, financial and business leaders.

This one-day event, “ Driving Innovation: Standards in Licensing and Intellectual Capital Management”, is being held at the Silicon Valley US Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO) in San Jose, California.

“Behavioural issues in licensing of SEPs and other IP—defining acceptable and best practices through voluntary standards” - David Kappos, partner at Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Programme topics will explore the challenges and best practices around intellectual capital management, licensing, and voluntary standards. Session highlights include:

