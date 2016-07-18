Volker Schmitz-Fohrmann has worked at Boehmert & Boehmert since 1998. He has represented clients in the entertainment, computing, automobile and medical devices industries. He teaches at the Munich University of Applied Sciences. He is a member of INTA, APRAM and the German Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property. Schmitz-Fohrmann's notable cases include Heidelberger Bauchemie, Davidoff v Gofkid and a case regarding the requirements for obtaining 3-d trademark protection, which all took place at the Court of Justice of the European Union.