Heinz Goddar
Key Details
- Boehmert & Boehmert
- Partner
- 49 89 559 680
- goddar@boehmert.de
- www.boehmert.de
Leader Profiles
profile
Attorney at Law Germany Volker Schmitz-Fohrmann has worked at Boehmert & Boehmert since 1998. He has represented clients in the entertainment, computing, automobile and medical devices industries. He teaches at the Munich University of Applied Sciences. He is a member of INTA, APRAM and the German Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property. Schmitz-Fohrmann's notable cases include Heidelberger Bauchemie, Davidoff v Gofkid and a case regarding the requirements for obtaining 3-d trademark protection, which all took place at the Court of Justice of the European Union. Boehmert & Boehmert
profile
Partner Christian W. Appelt focuses on the counselling of SMEs in Germany and Europe in all aspects of intellectual property, especially patents and utility models, and on representing and advising large, internationally active companies, especially from Japan, China and the US. He has been a member of the Board of the German chapter of LES since 2010, acting as President from 2018 to 2020, and now being member of the Advisory Board of LES Germany. He represents his clients at the German patent authorities and courts, as well as at the European Patent Office (EPO) and at the UPC. Boehmert & Boehmert