Vladimir Marenovic is an of counsel at Zivko Mijatovic and Partners (ZMP). He is renowned for his extensive experience in advising international and domestic clients on all matters relating to IP portfolios, copyright, trademarks, designs, domains, unfair competition, and IP litigation. He oversees enforcement matters in all the countries of the region, providing expert advice and legal assistance in counterfeiting and other matters. He is one of the creators of the firm‚ Äôs anti-counterfeiting strategy for the Balkans. Marenovic is a registered agent before the Serbian IP Office and an arbitrator before the Serbian Chambers of Commerce for domain name disputes.