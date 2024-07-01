Subscribe

Victor Garrido

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner and Head of Patents
  • Firm: Dumont

Company Latest

Salary gaps, bias and housework: Mexico’s diversity challenges
Raising awareness of counterfeiting in Mexico: a call to action
Patent law: Voluntary divisional patent applications
Influential Women in IP Class of 2019: Laura Collada
IP laws: Brighter days ahead




More leaders

profile
Christian Thomae
Partner and Head of Trademarks   Dumont  
profile
Laura Collada
Managing Partner   Dumont  
profile
Israel Escobedo
Head of Litigation   Dumont  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide