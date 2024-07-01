Subscribe

Tom Melsheimer

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Co-Chair, Litigation Department, and Managing Partner, Dallas
  • Firm: Winston & Strawn

Company Latest

Q&A: Ford's collision with Versata
The top UK patent cases of 2011
Winston & Strawn boosts IP practice with two partners
Q&A: Ford's collision with Versata
Vidal confirmed as the USPTO director




More leaders

profile
George Lombardi
Partner   Winston & Strawn  
profile
Michael Elkin
Partner   Winston & Strawn  




More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide