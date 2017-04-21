Winston & Strawn add three partners from Fish & Richardson

US-based law firm Winston & Strawn has added three new partners to its litigation team.

Geoffrey Harper, Michael Bittner and Chad Walker all join the firm from Fish & Richardson and will handle IP, commercial and business litigation matters.

They join Winston & Strawn's newly launched Dallas office, which opened in February.

Harper’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including contractual disputes, class actions, securities litigation, IP disputes, employment disputes, arbitrations and general commercial litigation.

Bittner’s practice is focused on IP disputes with an emphasis on patent litigation, while Walker’s practice emphasises patent, business and complex litigation.

Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of the firm, said: “These lawyers are among the best at what they do and therefore a great fit. We’re committed to building an office that is second to none in Dallas, and this is additional proof of that.”

Join us for a FREE webinar— Navigating the CRISPR IP landscape in Europe—on April 25th.

Today's top stories

Street artists have beef with McDonald’s, threaten legal action

Photographer sues BuzzFeed over long nails, cuddling and dogs

Acacia subsidiary ramps up patent spat with Apple

ZTE and Microsoft in mixed ruling at Federal Circuit

Kotitschke & Heurung merges with Maiwald

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox