21 April 2017

Winston & Strawn add three partners from Fish & Richardson

US-based law firm Winston & Strawn has added three new partners to its litigation team.

Geoffrey Harper, Michael Bittner and Chad Walker all join the firm from Fish & Richardson and will handle IP, commercial and business litigation matters.

They join Winston & Strawn's newly launched Dallas office, which opened in February.

Harper’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including contractual disputes, class actions, securities litigation, IP disputes, employment disputes, arbitrations and general commercial litigation.

Bittner’s practice is focused on IP disputes with an emphasis on patent litigation, while Walker’s practice emphasises patent, business and complex litigation.

Tom Fitzgerald, chairman of the firm, said: “These lawyers are among the best at what they do and therefore a great fit. We’re committed to building an office that is second to none in Dallas, and this is additional proof of that.”

