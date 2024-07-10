Subscribe

Siddharth Kusumakar

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Powell Gilbert

Company Latest

UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
IP drives $2.12bn Michael Kors-Versace deal: lawyers
‘A new dawn for patents’: the UPC opens its doors
UK patent litigation firm opens Dublin office to cater for UPC work
Google v Oracle: a UK perspective




More leaders

Diversity
Penny Gilbert
Partner   Powell Gilbert   Penny Gilbert represents clients before all levels of the UK patent courts, including the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court
profile
Joel Coles
Partner   Powell Gilbert  
profile
Bethan Hopewell
Partner   Powell Gilbert  
profile
Tom Oliver
Partner   Powell Gilbert  




More features

Labour’s IP strategy: AI rules, creative industry reset, a return to the UPC?
AGA retrofit dispute results in ‘significant’ UK judgment
Labour govt appoints new minister with IP oversight
Breaking tradition: How Keystone helps lawyers find more freedom