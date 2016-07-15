Rogelio Nicandro is supervising partner of the intellectual property group at Romulo. His practice focuses on IP litigation and arbitration. From 1987 to 2011 he was a legal consultant at the Asian Development Bank. He has worked at Romulo since 1969 and in 1999 was promoted to head of the IP department. He was vice president of the Intellectual Property Association of the Philippines for several terms and is past president of LESI’s group in the Philippines.