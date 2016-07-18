Petter Rindforth is managing partner at Fenix Legal. He achieved his master of law degree from Stockholm University. His practice focuses on international business based on intellectual property protection. Rindforth represents clients in the online, media, telecommunication, pharmaceutical and food industries. His notable cases include several television and online entertainment companies, related to their well-known trademarks in Europe. He is president of the Association of Swedish Patent Attorneys, special reporter (ICANN) of the Study & Work Commission of FICPI, Member of the Standing Committee on ADR at AIPPI and Member of the Trademarks and The Internet Committee of ABA.