Subscribe

Petter Rindforth

Petter Rindforth is managing partner at Fenix Legal. He achieved his master of law degree from Stockholm University. His practice focuses on international business based on intellectual property protection. Rindforth represents clients in the online, media, telecommunication, pharmaceutical and food industries. His notable cases include several television and online entertainment companies, related to their well-known trademarks in Europe. He is president of the Association of Swedish Patent Attorneys, special reporter (ICANN) of the Study & Work Commission of FICPI, Member of the Standing Committee on ADR at AIPPI and Member of the Trademarks and The Internet Committee of ABA.





Company Latest

Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
Picking the perfect name
Sweden: The problems of file-sharing
Sweden: the rise and rise of AI
Sweden jurisdiction report: The true value of a brand


Leader Profiles

profile
Maria Zamkova
Chief Executive Officer/Partner   Maria Zamkova is chief executive officer at Fenix Legal. She has a Master's in industrial design and is a patent and registered EUIPO trademark and design attorney. Zamkova is an expert in European patents, assisting national and international clients in IP due diligence, and is a frequent lecturer in IP and business strategies.   Fenix Legal KB


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions