Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Nina O'Sullivan
Nina O'Sullivan
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Mishcon de Reya
Company Latest
Letters of note
Mishcon hires Bird & Bird patent litigator
Mishcon de Reya hires senior counsel in New York
UPC: time to finalise opt-out strategies
Letters of note
More leaders
profile
Jeremy Hertzog
Partner, Chair of Innovation Department
Mishcon de Reya
profile
Sally Britton
Partner, Intellectual Property
Mishcon de Reya
profile
David Rose
Partner
Mishcon de Reya
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency