Mishcon de Reya takes Pitmans partner

Law firm Mishcon de Reya has hired Sally Britton as a partner from Pitmans SK Sports and Entertainment LLP.

Britton was head of trademarks at Pitmans, who she joined in 2006 after leaving law firm Hammonds (now merged with Squire Sanders LLP).

She specialises in filing trademarks and designs, managing IP portfolios and dealing with infringement. Her expertise lies in the fashion, sports, entertainment and automotive sectors.

Before qualifying as a lawyer, Britton did in-house work experience at food processing company Heinz, consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser and beer producer Budweiser.

Commenting on her appointment, Britton said: “I am excited to be joining Mishcon de Reya's IP group. I have been impressed by their stellar client list, innovative approach to IP disputes and growing IP commercialisation practice, as well as the plaudits the firm has received for being a great place to work.”



Jeremy Hertzog, head of IP at the firm, said: “We are delighted to have Sally on board. There is an obvious synergy between Sally's experience and our client base and we feel sure that Sally's arrival will contribute to the group's growing capability across the full range of intellectual property services.”

Mishcon de Reya now employs 20 IP lawyers.