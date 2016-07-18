Subscribe

Holmes Hawkins

Key details

  • Job title:Partner/Trial and Global Disputes / Intellectual Property
  • Jurisdiction:United States, United States - Georgia, US, US - Georgia
  • Practice area:Prosecution, Healthcare, Life Sciences




More features

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods