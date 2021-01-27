Edward Cartsairs is particularly known for his work with the food & drink industry, as well as sportswear brands and consumer electronics. He leads the GJE Food, Drink & Hospitality sector group and is involved with food & drink networks including the UK Food and Drink Exporters Association. His work includes assisting clients from start-ups to large multi-nationals, with freedom to operate and filing strategies, handling objections and oppositions including negotiating settlements, health checks of existing portfolios, advising on the enforcement of rights and due diligence work both for purchasers and sellers of a business.

Trade Marks - An Introduction by Edward Carstairs