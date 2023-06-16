Subscribe

Anna Brackenbury

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:CMS
  • Jurisdiction:United Kingdom

Company Latest

CMS, Freshfields and others earn spots on high profile gender equality list
IP dignitaries herald UPC launch with virtual ceremony
UPC receives almost 200 opt-out requests


More profiles

profile
Joel Vertes
Partner   CMS  
Diversity
María González Gordon
Co-managing partner   CMS   María González heads up the IP and digital business department at CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo.
profile
Eleanor Merrett
Partner | Chartered Trade Mark Attorney   CMS  


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions