Subscribe

Youping Ma

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Founding Partner
  • Firm: Bridgeon Law Firm
  • Jurisdiction: China
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious








More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
US-China tariffs: What hope is there for IP rightsholders?
Fakes and how to fight them