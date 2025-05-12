Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
William Zimmerman
William Zimmerman
Key details
Job title:
Partner
Firm:
Knobbe Martens
Jurisdiction:
USA
Type:
Contentious
Company Latest
Sterlington expands patent litigation team with new hire
The NFTs clause: are licensors waking up to digital use?
Louis Vuitton ‘Damier Azur’ case: If they cannot prove acquired distinctiveness in the EU, how can you?
More leaders
profile
Brian Horne
Partner
Knobbe Martens
profile
Brian Claassen
Partner
Knobbe Martens
profile
Melanie Seelig
Partner
Knobbe Martens
profile
Mike Fuller
Partner
Knobbe Martens
More features
A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test