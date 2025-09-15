Subscribe

Vicki Salmon

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: Impact IP
  • Jurisdiction: UK
  • Services: IP Transactional, Litigation, Licensing, Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Rationale: UK Patents 2025: Recommended








More features

Trade secrets go global: How brand owners face a high-stakes battlefront
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
Brazil’s patent data reveals who is investing—and in what sectors
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed