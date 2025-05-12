Subscribe

Susan Natland

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner | Co-Chair – Trademark & Brand Protection Group
  • Firm: Knobbe Martens
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Non-Contentious

Company Latest

Sterlington expands patent litigation team with new hire
Sterlington expands patent litigation team with new hire
The NFTs clause: are licensors waking up to digital use?
Louis Vuitton ‘Damier Azur’ case: If they cannot prove acquired distinctiveness in the EU, how can you?




More leaders

profile
Brian Horne
Partner   Knobbe Martens  
profile
Brian Claassen
Partner   Knobbe Martens  
profile
Melanie Seelig
Partner   Knobbe Martens  
profile
Mike Fuller
Partner   Knobbe Martens  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test