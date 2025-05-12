Subscribe

Susan Heller

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Co-Managing Shareholder – Orange County office | Co-Chair – Global Trademark & Brand Management Group
  • Firm: Greenberg Traurig
  • Jurisdiction: USA
  • Type: Non-Contentious

Company Latest

High-profile litigator Mary-Olga (Mo) Lovett starts independent practice
High-profile litigator Mary-Olga (Mo) Lovett starts independent practice
TPN: How many patents are actually essential?
Loeb & Loeb hires Greenberg Traurig lawyer




More leaders

profile
Candice Kim
Shareholder | Co-Chair – Global Trademark & Brand Management Practice Group   Greenberg Traurig  
profile
David Dykeman
Co-Managing Shareholder (Boston office) | Co-Chair Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group   Greenberg Traurig  
profile
Barry Schindler
Shareholder, Vice Chair of Patent Litigation Group & Chair of the NY Intellectual Property & Technology Group   Greenberg Traurig  
profile
Melissa Hunter-Ensor
Co-Chair – Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group   Greenberg Traurig  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test