Subscribe

Stephany Gabriela Soto Bendezu

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner & COO
  • Firm: Mertz
  • Jurisdiction: Peru
  • Type: Non-Contentious, Contentious




More leaders

Diversity
Claudia Fernandini
Founding Partner and CEO   Mertz  




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test