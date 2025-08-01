Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
China Rankings
Germany Rankings
Global Rankings
UK Rankings
USA Rankings
Diversity & Inclusion Top 100 2025
Leaders 2025
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Whitepapers
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
Leaders Directory 2025
Smith Brittingham
Smith Brittingham
Key details
Job title:
ITC Section Co-Leader
Firm:
Finnegan
Jurisdiction:
USA
Practice area:
Patents
Type:
Contentious
Company Latest
Why the ITC is a friendlier forum for patent litigation
The history and purpose of section 1782: will courts permit discovery into documents located abroad?
YouTube’s ‘Checks’ copyright system: what lawyers think
More leaders
profile
Cory Bell
Partner
Finnegan
Diversity
Ming-Tao Yang
Partner
Finnegan
profile
Elizabeth Ferrill
Partner
Finnegan
profile
James Barney
Managing Partner
Finnegan
More features
FRAND in the UK part 2: Interim licences and other jurisdictions
FRAND in the UK part 1: Where does the court now stand?
Thaler 2: AI-generated inventions return to the UK High Court
Three reasons why the UK’s SEPs plans ‘misunderstand' licensing reality